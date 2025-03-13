Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE) Shares Down 2.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE – Get Free Report) dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €222.55 ($241.90) and last traded at €228.40 ($248.26). Approximately 2,253,919 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €234.30 ($254.67).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €210.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of €190.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.47.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.