Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 64.6% from the February 13th total of 11,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 91,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAXI. Napa Wealth Management boosted its position in Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF by 187.0% during the fourth quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 58,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 37,811 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $389,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 14,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000.
Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Trading Down 4.6 %
Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.58. 34,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,596. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.97. Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $35.77.
Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Cuts Dividend
Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Company Profile
The Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (MAXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide capital appreciation and income. The fund holds long Bitcoin futures, short-term debt instruments, and near-term equity index put or call spreads MAXI was launched on Sep 29, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.
