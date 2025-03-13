Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $36,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 339,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,866,000 after buying an additional 13,730 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 879 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $677.00 to $639.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $690.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $535.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $614.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $566.43. The company has a market cap of $167.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $383.41 and a 52 week high of $672.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.69, for a total value of $4,758,905.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,589 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,042.41. This trade represents a 43.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total value of $3,313,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,506.25. This trade represents a 59.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,925 shares of company stock valued at $12,630,683 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

