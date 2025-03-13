Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 2,536 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.06% of Synopsys worth $47,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Synopsys by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNPS stock opened at $432.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $66.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $497.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $509.52. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $427.30 and a 1 year high of $624.80.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $10,544,236.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,774.60. This trade represents a 93.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 15,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.42, for a total value of $6,979,616.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,850,925.82. This trade represents a 11.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,909 shares of company stock valued at $22,794,835. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $653.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.58.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

