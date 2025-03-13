SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock Price Down 2.8% – Time to Sell?

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.73 and last traded at $8.87. Approximately 10,864,003 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 41,711,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.

A number of research analysts have commented on SOUN shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on SoundHound AI from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 2.62.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $34.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 163.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SoundHound AI news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $409,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 108,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,154.99. The trade was a 15.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 138,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $2,448,912.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,473,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,974,666.86. The trade was a 8.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 999,777 shares of company stock worth $20,062,443 over the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 298.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SoundHound AI by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 35,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in SoundHound AI by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 62,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

