Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Short Interest Update

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 154.5% from the February 13th total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners in a report on Saturday, March 8th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Steel Partners Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLP. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP increased its position in Steel Partners by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 22,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,377 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 96,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 50.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Steel Partners stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $40.42. 383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,852. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Steel Partners has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $48.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.06.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The conglomerate reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $497.92 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 21.72%.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

See Also

