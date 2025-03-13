Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Short Interest Update

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 154.5% from the February 13th total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners in a report on Saturday, March 8th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Steel Partners Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Steel Partners stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $40.42. 383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,852. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Steel Partners has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $48.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.06.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The conglomerate reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $497.92 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 21.72%.
Steel Partners Company Profile
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
