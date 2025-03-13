Stelac Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,345 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $508,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 2,153.4% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,326,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $47.15 on Thursday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $61.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.53.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

