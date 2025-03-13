Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.32, but opened at $11.99. Stellantis shares last traded at $11.96, with a volume of 1,409,723 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on STLA. Cowen began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.47.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average of $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 86.6% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 43,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 19,993 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 1,110,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,905,000 after acquiring an additional 180,067 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 1.8% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 176,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Stellantis by 12.5% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 44,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Stellantis by 38.2% during the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 495,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 136,965 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

