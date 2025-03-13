Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 5,798 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 254% compared to the average daily volume of 1,637 put options.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,430,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,077,227. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.26.

Institutional Trading of iShares National Muni Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUB. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 21,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

