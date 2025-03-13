StockNews.com Upgrades Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) to Buy

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.26.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ALNY traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $241.75. 475,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,148. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $141.98 and a 1-year high of $304.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of -111.41 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $254.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.57.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $3,093,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.56, for a total value of $362,246.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,240,344.36. This represents a 10.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,958,097 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 95.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 78.9% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 278,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

