Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA) Shares Up 20% – Here’s What Happened

Stria Lithium Inc. (CVE:SRA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 20% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.12. 213,250 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 321% from the average session volume of 50,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Stria Lithium Stock Down 8.0 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07.
About Stria Lithium
Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Pontax-Lithium that includes 68 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory in Northern Quebec.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Stria Lithium
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Stria Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stria Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.