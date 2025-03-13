Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA) Trading Up 20% – What’s Next?

Stria Lithium Inc. (CVE:SRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.12. 213,250 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 321% from the average session volume of 50,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Stria Lithium Stock Down 8.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07.

Stria Lithium Company Profile

Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Pontax-Lithium that includes 68 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory in Northern Quebec.

