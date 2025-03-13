Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Stock Price Down 6.1% – What’s Next?

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.33 and last traded at $20.11. Approximately 84,052 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 822,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.29.

Structure Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.32 and a beta of -2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.66.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Structure Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deep Track Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,492 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 196.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,238,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,348,000 after purchasing an additional 820,589 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 18.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,956,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,623,000 after purchasing an additional 602,609 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 105.4% during the third quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,474,000 after purchasing an additional 590,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $13,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

