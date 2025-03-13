Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC) CEO J Heath Deneke Sells 1,000 Shares

Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC – Get Free Report) CEO J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $39,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,068.98. This represents a 0.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

J Heath Deneke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 10th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $38,520.00.

On Wednesday, March 5th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $40,550.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $43,500.00.

On Friday, February 28th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $44,280.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $41,960.00.

On Monday, February 24th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $42,630.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $44,230.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $44,980.00.

On Friday, February 14th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $44,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $43,800.00.

Summit Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of Summit Midstream stock opened at $37.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Summit Midstream Corporation has a 1 year low of $31.81 and a 1 year high of $45.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.22. The stock has a market cap of $401.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Midstream

Summit Midstream ( NYSE:SMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $107.02 million during the quarter. Summit Midstream had a negative net margin of 23.01% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Summit Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Summit Midstream by 1,106.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Summit Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Summit Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Summit Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Midstream

Summit Midstream Corporation focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. It operates natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering systems in four unconventional resource basins, including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations; the Denver-Julesburg Basin that consists of the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; the Fort Worth Basin in Texas, which comprises the Barnett Shale formation; and the Piceance Basin in Colorado, which includes the Mesaverde formation, as well as the emerging Mancos and Niobrara Shale formations.

