SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,736,900 shares, an increase of 135.4% from the February 13th total of 4,561,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,437,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of SunHydrogen stock traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,399,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,101,089. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02. SunHydrogen has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.04.

SunHydrogen, Inc engages in the development and marketing of solar-powered nanoparticle systems that mimics photosynthesis to separate hydrogen from water. Its SunHydrogen panels used to produce renewable hydrogen to produce renewable electricity, fuel cells, and other applications. The company was formerly known as HyperSolar, Inc and changed its name to SunHydrogen, Inc in June 2020.

