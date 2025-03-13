SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,736,900 shares, an increase of 135.4% from the February 13th total of 4,561,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,437,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
SunHydrogen Price Performance
Shares of SunHydrogen stock traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,399,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,101,089. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02. SunHydrogen has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.04.
SunHydrogen Company Profile
