Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.77 and traded as high as $6.53. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) shares last traded at $6.48, with a volume of 209,726 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 14.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.7123 per share. This is a positive change from Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.77%.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, Finland, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services, as well as foreign exchange rate services.

