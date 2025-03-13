Swiss National Bank Has $553 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,243,600 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 72,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.29% of Adobe worth $553,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 141.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $475.00 price target (down previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $515.00 target price on shares of Adobe and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $563.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David A. Ricks purchased 2,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $443.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,955.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,796.32. This trade represents a 82.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,203.55. This represents a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $438.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $439.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $484.54. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $403.75 and a fifty-two week high of $587.75. The firm has a market cap of $190.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.