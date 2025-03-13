Swiss National Bank Sells 165,300 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,147,100 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 165,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.28% of QUALCOMM worth $483,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 137.3% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $152.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.74 and its 200 day moving average is $164.70. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $149.43 and a 12-month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Mizuho reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Melius Research initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.32.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $130,073.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,596.63. This trade represents a 61.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.24, for a total transaction of $246,784.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,376.32. This represents a 6.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,555 shares of company stock worth $5,094,134 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

