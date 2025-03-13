Swiss National Bank Sells 175,500 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,700,677 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 175,500 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up about 0.6% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.28% of Salesforce worth $902,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $415.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $247.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Salesforce from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.62.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM stock opened at $284.88 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $212.00 and a one year high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $273.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.78, for a total transaction of $320,072.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,886,746.74. This represents a 0.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 317,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.78, for a total value of $109,965,671.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,162,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,696,838.46. The trade was a 2.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,108,793 shares of company stock worth $383,156,227 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

