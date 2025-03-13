Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $60.75 and last traded at $61.05, with a volume of 245058 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SYNA. Craig Hallum upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Synaptics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

Synaptics Trading Down 1.2 %

Insider Transactions at Synaptics

The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In other Synaptics news, insider Ken Rizvi purchased 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.15 per share, with a total value of $248,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,614.50. This represents a 14.98 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synaptics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Synaptics by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 85,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after buying an additional 14,531 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,268,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 40,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 26,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.



