Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target Cut to $155.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

TER has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Teradyne from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Teradyne from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Teradyne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $121.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Teradyne from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

Get Teradyne alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Teradyne

Teradyne Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $86.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.95. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $82.98 and a twelve month high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 19.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $49,613.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,191 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,544.59. This represents a 1.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,800. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,479 shares of company stock worth $1,013,134 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teradyne

(Get Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.