The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,034 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.01, for a total transaction of $1,275,338.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,455 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,349.55. The trade was a 23.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 1,545 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total transaction of $965,115.15. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 8,192 shares in the company, valued at $5,117,296.64. This represents a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,925 shares of company stock worth $12,630,683 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of GS stock opened at $535.61 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $383.41 and a 1 year high of $672.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $614.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $566.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. HSBC downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $569.00 to $608.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $677.00 to $639.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $690.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.