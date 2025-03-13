The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NTR. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Nutrien from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nutrien from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.13.

Nutrien Price Performance

NYSE:NTR opened at $50.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $60.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.65.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). Nutrien had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Equities analysts expect that Nutrien will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutrien

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 331.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 1,437.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

