Thomas Dare Sells 27,457 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Stock

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) VP Thomas Dare sold 27,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $1,002,180.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,294. This represents a 37.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Old Republic International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ORI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,148,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,462. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $28.59 and a 12 month high of $39.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 10.36%. On average, analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Republic International

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 44.11%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 120,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Orca Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,209,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 851,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,160,000 after purchasing an additional 42,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ORI

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.