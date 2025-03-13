Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Buys New Stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 198,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,930,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Middleby as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Middleby by 4,494.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,266,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,767 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Middleby by 17.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,138,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,469,000 after acquiring an additional 171,634 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Middleby by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 371,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,037,000 after acquiring an additional 112,855 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at $11,312,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Middleby during the third quarter valued at $10,928,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Middleby

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total value of $81,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,209.61. The trade was a 7.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Middleby Price Performance

MIDD stock opened at $152.13 on Thursday. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $118.41 and a 12 month high of $182.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.72.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.69 million. Middleby had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MIDD. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $157.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Middleby in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.86.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

