Tillman Hartley LLC Has $319,000 Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Tillman Hartley LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total value of $1,234,955.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,353.92. This trade represents a 35.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total transaction of $19,663,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,930,522.08. This trade represents a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $175.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $159.11 and a 12-month high of $220.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.85.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 104.82%.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.