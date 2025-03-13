Tillman Hartley LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Tillman Hartley LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, HTG Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period.

VWO stock opened at $45.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.58. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

