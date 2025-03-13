Top Green Energy Stocks To Watch Today – March 10th

Darling Ingredients, Mercer International, and Richardson Electronics are the three Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares in companies that focus on producing or advancing renewable energy sources and technologies, such as solar, wind, and hydropower. They represent an investment in businesses that aim to reduce carbon emissions and promote sustainability, often benefiting from government incentives and increasing global shifts toward eco-friendly energy solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Darling Ingredients stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.01. The stock had a trading volume of 934,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.40. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DAR

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.70. 118,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,876. Mercer International has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MERC

Richardson Electronics (RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Shares of RELL traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.61. The stock had a trading volume of 13,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,364. The company has a market capitalization of $181.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 420.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average is $13.26. Richardson Electronics has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $15.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RELL

Featured Stories