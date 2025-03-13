Truvestments Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Austin Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,927,000. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 37,329 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $15,075,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Up 7.6 %

TSLA stock opened at $248.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.03. The company has a market capitalization of $797.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $404.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total transaction of $718,046.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,273.50. This represents a 9.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,859,478.69. This represents a 10.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 477,228 shares of company stock valued at $166,849,043. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

