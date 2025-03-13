Truvestments Capital LLC Has $104,000 Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Truvestments Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris by 534.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Polaris by 386.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Polaris by 295.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Polaris by 187.4% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Polaris by 232.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Polaris from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Polaris from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Polaris from $76.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp downgraded Polaris from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Polaris from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.17.

Polaris Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE PII opened at $44.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $100.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.54.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Polaris had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 1.54%. Equities analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.73%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Further Reading

