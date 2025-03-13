Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 479 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 422.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSTR has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on MicroStrategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Compass Point raised MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.90.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

MicroStrategy stock opened at $262.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.61 and a beta of 3.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $323.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.08. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $543.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

