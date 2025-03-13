UK Oil & Gas (LON:UKOG) Stock Price Up 10% – Here’s What Happened

UK Oil & Gas PLC (LON:UKOG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 10% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). 671,915,688 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 436% from the average session volume of 125,472,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

UK Oil & Gas Trading Up 10.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34. The company has a market cap of £1.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.03.

About UK Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

UK Oil & Gas PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It holds interest in the Loxley, Horse Hill, Horndean, Avington, Broadford Bridge, and Portland gas storage fields in the United Kingdom; and Basur-Resan field in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UK Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UK Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.