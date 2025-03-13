Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Releases FY26 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) updated its FY26 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $22.50-22.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $23.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.5-11.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.67 billion. Ulta Beauty also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 22.500-22.900 EPS.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 4.5 %

ULTA stock traded down $14.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $314.47. 2,490,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,117. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $309.01 and a 12 month high of $574.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.32.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.09 by $1.37. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.08 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ULTA. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. B. Riley raised Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $330.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $459.22.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

