Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Balanced Wealth Group LLC

Balanced Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,601,053,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,440,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,961 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,488,000.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 939,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,875,000 after purchasing an additional 939,520 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,575.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 293,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,432,000 after purchasing an additional 292,061 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,119,000 after purchasing an additional 183,895 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VO stock opened at $254.92 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $234.18 and a fifty-two week high of $285.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.73. The stock has a market cap of $216.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

