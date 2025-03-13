Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 77,776 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 239% from the previous session’s volume of 22,976 shares.The stock last traded at $90.76 and had previously closed at $91.90.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.25. The company has a market capitalization of $867.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 41.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 244.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

