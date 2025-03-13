Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Position Trimmed by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 76.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,515 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.91 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $75.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.20.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

