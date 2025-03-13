VanWeelden Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

VanWeelden Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,983,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 4.5% of VanWeelden Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,031,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,399 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16,685.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,884,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,964,000 after buying an additional 5,849,641 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 337.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,069,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,003,000 after buying an additional 1,596,924 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,698,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 599,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,274,000 after buying an additional 29,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.23 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.91 and a 52 week high of $110.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.27 and a 200 day moving average of $110.30.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.3579 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

