Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $17.18, but opened at $17.85. Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares last traded at $17.33, with a volume of 548,357 shares traded.

Specifically, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc purchased 542,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.32 per share, with a total value of $9,387,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,695,019 shares in the company, valued at $150,597,729.08. This trade represents a 6.65 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VSCO shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.73.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.30. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,793,000 after buying an additional 58,981 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,988,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,188,000 after buying an additional 1,231,090 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,056,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,168,000 after buying an additional 137,074 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,035,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,309,000 after buying an additional 156,979 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 481.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,956,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,049,000 after buying an additional 1,620,256 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

