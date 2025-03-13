Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) CFO Sells $207,300.00 in Stock

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,000 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $207,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,335.88. This represents a 9.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:VTLE traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.98. 1,335,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,447. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $761.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 3.07. Vital Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $19.98 and a one year high of $58.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.27.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $534.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.90 million. Vital Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Vital Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Vital Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Vital Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vital Energy by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearAlpha Technologies LP boosted its position in Vital Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTLE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vital Energy from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Vital Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Vital Energy from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Williams Trading set a $27.00 price objective on Vital Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Vital Energy to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.46.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

