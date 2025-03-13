Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) EVP Mark David Denny Sells 5,974 Shares

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) EVP Mark David Denny sold 5,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $123,841.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,900.62. The trade was a 12.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vital Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VTLE traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,335,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.27. Vital Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.98 and a twelve month high of $58.30. The company has a market cap of $761.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 3.07.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Vital Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $534.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Williams Trading set a $27.00 target price on Vital Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Vital Energy from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on Vital Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Vital Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Vital Energy from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Vital Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Vital Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearAlpha Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

