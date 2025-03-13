Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 13,119,670 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the previous session’s volume of 6,426,329 shares.The stock last traded at $9.52 and had previously closed at $9.16.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VOD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. DZ Bank raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Vodafone Group Public Trading Up 3.7 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vodafone Group Public
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 258.0% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 509.7% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 912.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,212 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 9,794 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.
About Vodafone Group Public
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.
