Volution Group (LON:FAN) Trading 12.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 12.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 587.50 ($7.61) and last traded at GBX 583 ($7.55). Approximately 2,602,958 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 1,013,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 519 ($6.72).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.07) price objective on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 526.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 553.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.36.

Volution Group (LON:FAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported GBX 15.30 ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Volution Group had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 17.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Volution Group plc will post 30.0441826 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial constructions in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australasia. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; mechanical and decentralized mechanical ventilation with heat recovery; centralized mechanical extract ventilation; positive input ventilation; single room and incline fans; passive ventilation; thermal destratification; and ducting.

