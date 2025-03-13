Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report) by 146.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,934 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned about 0.58% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $5,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Westmount Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Stock Performance

CRBN stock opened at $191.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.41. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.46 and a fifty-two week high of $204.30. The firm has a market cap of $947.48 million, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

