Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5,698 ($73.89) and last traded at GBX 5,647.67 ($73.24), with a volume of 2311 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,240 ($67.95).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($75.22) target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

The stock has a market cap of £31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,107.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,909.31.

Wheaton Precious Metals is one of the largest precious metals streaming companies in the world. The Company has entered into agreements to purchase all or a portion of the precious metals or cobalt production from high-quality mines for an upfront payment and an additional payment upon delivery of the metal.

