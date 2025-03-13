Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5,698 ($73.89) and last traded at GBX 5,647.67 ($73.24), with a volume of 2311 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,240 ($67.95).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($75.22) target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 7.8 %
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals is one of the largest precious metals streaming companies in the world. The Company has entered into agreements to purchase all or a portion of the precious metals or cobalt production from high-quality mines for an upfront payment and an additional payment upon delivery of the metal.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Wheaton Precious Metals
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.