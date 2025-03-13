William Blair Predicts Weaker Earnings for Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) – William Blair cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carnival Co. & in a report issued on Monday, March 10th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carnival Co. &’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s FY2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

CCL has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

NYSE:CCL opened at $19.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $28.72.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at $11,249,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth $353,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth $541,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 22,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

