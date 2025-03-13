Wintrust Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wintrust Investments LLC reduced its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 66.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $23,742,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in RTX by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 171,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 6,256.8% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 113,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,717,000 after acquiring an additional 111,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,015,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,558,000 after acquiring an additional 26,630 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Price Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $128.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.01. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $89.82 and a 52 week high of $135.36. The stock has a market cap of $170.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

View Our Latest Report on RTX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,008.40. This trade represents a 35.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,625,382.88. This represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.