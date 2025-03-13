WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 179.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,563 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,968 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of WSFS Financial worth $9,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at WSFS Financial

In other WSFS Financial news, CEO Rodger Levenson sold 7,199 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $397,384.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,881,456. This trade represents a 4.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on WSFS Financial from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

WSFS Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $50.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.99 and a 52-week high of $62.75.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 18.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.57%.

About WSFS Financial

(Free Report)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

See Also

