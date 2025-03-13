Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi reduced its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 62.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 720,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185,382 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.13% of Xcel Energy worth $47,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 566.3% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Energy

In other news, Director Devin W. Stockfish bought 2,170 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.93 per share, with a total value of $149,578.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,272.51. The trade was a 259.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ XEL opened at $68.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $73.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.65 and a 200 day moving average of $66.64.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 14.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.