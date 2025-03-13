YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:QDTY) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:QDTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.246 per share on Friday, March 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This is a 55.7% increase from YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

QDTY stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.31. The company had a trading volume of 12,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,756. YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.31 and a fifty-two week high of $52.55.

About YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF

The YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (QDTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide a high weekly distribution to shareholders through an actively managed synthetic covered call strategy, while also providing limited exposure to the price return of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

