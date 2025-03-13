YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:YQQQ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.45

YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:YQQQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.4483 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 30.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This is a 79.5% increase from YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.
YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance
YQQQ traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.70. The stock had a trading volume of 42,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,746. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.87. YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $20.55.
YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile
